World Series of Fighting 16: Palhares vs. Fitch was a mixed martial arts event held December 13, 2014 in Sacramento, California, United States. WSOF 16 featured two championship title bouts: The main event was a fight for the WSOF Welterweight Championship between champion Rousimar Palhares and challenger Jon Fitch. The co-main event was a fight for the WSOF Featherweight Championship between champion Rick Glenn and Lance Palmer.