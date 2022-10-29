World Series of Fighting Unstoppable: Road To The Championship

Not Available

Hosted by World Series of Fighting play-by-play announcer Todd Harris and MMA legends Bas Rutten and Renzo Gracie, ‘WSOF Unstoppable: Road To The Championship’ features a mixture of highlights and complete rounds from 16 different World Series of Fighting bouts that took place over the course of nine live events between 2013 and 2014, including the seven championship showdowns that took place this year. Each matchup showcases one of the seven featured athletes – bantamweight (135 pounds) Marlon Moraes, featherweight (145 pounds) Lance “The Party” Palmer, undefeated lightweight (155 pounds) Justin Gaethje, welterweight (170 pounds) Rousimar “Toquinho” Palhares, middleweight (185 pounds) David Branch, heavyweight Smealinho Rama and women’s strawweight (115 pounds) Jessica “Jag” Aguilar.