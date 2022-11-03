World Trade Center: A Modern Marvel

Not Available

Those two rectangular marvels of architecture and engineering that were the World Trade Center sliced through the sky like shimmering symbols of the future. An icon of New York City and a site of international trade, commerce, and consumption, the Center truly represented the power and importance of American in the global landscape. A MODERN MARVEL tracks the history of the two buildings--the tallest in the world when they were completed in 1976--from its conception, to its funding, to use as an actual space through which millions passed every year.