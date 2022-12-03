World War I: The Death of Glory

Not Available

After World War I, after the destruction of the old world order, nothing was recognizable--and what was rebuilt was only a shadow of the greatness and history that had been destroyed. Using graphic footage, commentary by leading experts, battlefield tours, archival artifacts, and previously unpublished images from L'Album de la Guerre: 1914-1919, this A & E Special argues that the Great War had a more profound effect on civilization than any other war in history, before or since.