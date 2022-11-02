World War II

Not Available

Upheaval in Europe and Asia bring the first signs of a second world war. War newsreels and photographs present the important events leading to war, such as Lend Lease, the arsenal for democracy, the attack on Pearl Harbor and industrial mobilization and rationing. This program covers the European and Pacific theaters, and the beginnings of the Atomic Age as well as life on the homefront, Americans on the move, the second Great Migration and the internment of Japanese Americans. Grades 5-12