World War II The German Front

Four fantastic documentarys on one DVD Over 4 Hours of Undocumented footage. Prelude To War which actually began as a training film for the US Troops compares the "free world" to the dictatorships of Germany, Italy and Japan. Used widely as a propaganda piece you will capture history and how nations justify going to war. The Nazi Strike: Frank Capra directed this documentary that depicts Germany's diplomatic and military betrayals leading up to the 1939 invasion of Poland and the events that led France & Britain to the declaration of war. Secret Life Of Hitler: Details the rise and fall of Hitler featuring interviews with his sister as well as fellow inmate imprisoned with him in WW 1 and more. Nuremberg Trials: This 1946 documentary was the first film event after the close of World War 2. Directed by Russian filmmaker C Svilov the proceedings include Nazi officials, soldiers and civilians. Four historical must have videos on one DVD!