World War Z

Life for former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane and his family seems content. Suddenly, the world is plagued by a mysterious infection turning whole human populations into rampaging mindless zombies. After barely escaping the chaos, Lane is persuaded to go on a mission to investigate this disease. What follows is a perilous trek around the world where Lane must brave horrific dangers and long odds to find answers before human civilization falls.
|Brad Pitt
|Gerry Lane
|Mireille Enos
|Karen Lane
|Abigail Hargrove
|Rachel Lane
|Sterling Jerins
|Constance Lane
|James Badge Dale
|Captain Speke
|Elyes Gabel
|Andrew Fassbach
