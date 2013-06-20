2013

World War Z

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

June 20th, 2013

Studio

GK Films

Life for former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane and his family seems content. Suddenly, the world is plagued by a mysterious infection turning whole human populations into rampaging mindless zombies. After barely escaping the chaos, Lane is persuaded to go on a mission to investigate this disease. What follows is a perilous trek around the world where Lane must brave horrific dangers and long odds to find answers before human civilization falls.

Cast

Brad PittGerry Lane
Mireille EnosKaren Lane
Abigail HargroveRachel Lane
Sterling JerinsConstance Lane
James Badge DaleCaptain Speke
Elyes GabelAndrew Fassbach

