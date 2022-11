Not Available

It's smackdown action at its best as Full Impact Pro's titans square off in their final matches before heading to the big show. Featured bouts include "the Soul Assassin" Rainman taking on Antonio Banks, and Roderick Strong, aka "the Messiah of the Backbreaker," going up against Tony Mamaluke. In other events, "the Notorious 187" Homicide defends his heavyweight crown, and the Heartbreak Express leads the charge in a tag-team showdown.