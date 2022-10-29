Not Available

“Worldrevolution” is the story of Stefan Weber, his rock band Drahdiwaberl and their dream of worldwide revolution. The movie also chronicles contemporary history in Austria and the world over the last 50 years. Drahdiwaberl - a Viennese dialect word meaning (more or less) “spin the lady” ﬁ rst performed at a communist-organized music festival in 1969 and rose to fame as Vienna’s number one cult band. An early bass player and singer was Falco, who rose to international fame. Drahdiwaberl was also an inﬂ uence on extreme musicians such as Alice Cooper. The frame narrative of the ﬁ lm is a “totally normal day” in the life of Stefan Weber and his pet chicken, bringing the energy and anarchy of punk roaring into the 21st century …