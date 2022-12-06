Not Available

Feature-length film taking viewers on a journey aboard a Stanier Class 5 4-6-0 locomotive from the foothills of Ben Nevis down the West Highland route to meet the sea at the port of Mallaig. The programme is with train driver Ian Riley and train guard and manager Florence MacClean for the length of the route as the steam train winds its way past lochs, mountains and the world-famous Glenfinnan viaduct, all the while taking in the beautiful ancient vistas of indigenous ferns, heather and bracken. NOTE: There is some confusion with the title of this feature. It is listed on the bbc website as Britain's most scenic railway journey: minute by minute, but when you watch the titles it clearly says the World's most scenic railway journey: minute by minute. (It is not connected with the tv series of a similar name narrated Bill Nighy.)