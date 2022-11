Not Available

Picture perfect pugs, cutesy kittens and beautiful baby rabbits - the world is awash with adorable pets. But what about the ugly ones? From cross-eyed Chihuahuas to hump-backed hamsters, animal lover Caroline Quentin has always had a soft spot for our fabulously ugly furry friends. So now, we're sending her to the Mecca of mutt-ugly animals: The World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California.