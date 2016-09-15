2016

Worry Dolls

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 2016

Studio

Worry Dolls Productions

A brutal serial killer is finally gunned down in the middle of carrying out one last heinous act of bloody murder. In the maniac’s possession, a box of Guatemalan talismans, which mistakenly end up being sold as charm jewelry in Chloe’s Collectables thrift shop. Soon those who bought the Worry Dolls begin to act strangely out of character and cause another rash of senseless slaughter. An ancient curse is consuming the city and pits a hardened detective against the clock to save his 8 year-old daughter’s life. The latest horror thriller from Padraig Reynolds, director of THE RITES OF SPRING.

Cast

Samantha SmithAmy
Brea GrantBecca
Tina LiffordDella
Yohance MylesEthan
Ashlynn RossAmber
Kennedy BriceChloe

