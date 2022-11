Not Available

'Revenge is a dish best served cold', the saying goes. In this morbid tragedy, in which everything revolves around the interior and exterior of man, not a word is said. A little boy gets a slice of sausage from that sweet blonde butcher's wife, whom he, in his exploratory innocence, disgraces in front of the callous clientele. The Roald Dahl-like aftermath is extremely delectable. 'May she live on in all of us.'