Would Be Kings

Best friends Patrick (Currie Graham) and Jamie (Ben Bass) are also cousins and cops determined to keep the streets safe and provide for their families. Their relationship suffers when they become entangled in a dangerous mix of mobsters, corruption, drugs and murder. As Jamie's boss, Patrick often has to cover for him, but their roles are reversed when Patrick falls in with the wrong people. Natasha Henstridge co-stars as Patrick's wife.