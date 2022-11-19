Not Available

It's a question that surprises most people: “Would you have sex with an Arab?” Film-maker Yolande Zauberman doesn't just ask anyone this question, she asks people in the clubs and bars and streets of Tel Aviv. 20% of Israelis are of Arab origin, but for some the question is still incomprehensible, for others long since reality and yet others a political issue. One thing it is never is immaterial. The film manages to break down the Middle East conflict into individuals and to show what enormous influence it has, even into the most intimate of spheres.