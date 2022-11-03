Wound Footage

Not Available

The source material is a found footage super 8 film. The visual carrier was attacked in a multitude of ways. It was scratched, cut open and violated. I captured an attempt to screen it. There it burned and was destroyed by the projector. Sorry little film. With the video footage I provoked the encoding. As a result some pixels were dislocated. In the end I reshot the film from the monitor while I somehow angered the cables that connect the monitor with my computer. That all may sound very negative to you but the goal was an almost humanist one: Unification of the digital with the analogue world. They seem so far apart and yet they aren’t. By exposing every material’s weaknesses and injuries it was made one. It’s all visual sensations in the end. Rita Hayworth grindedly sings along.