Wounded Animals

Silvio is a well-to-do business executive who is seemingly happily married to Marcia. However, Silvio is convinced Marcia is cheating on him, and frequently spies on her -- ironically enough, he usually does so during assignations with his mistress, posh interior designer Claudia. Meanwhile, Daniel, who works with Claudia, is enjoying a vacation with his wife Irina, a front desk clerk at the hotel where Silvio usually romps with Claudia. Daniel is hoping the getaway will help put the spark back into their marriage, but he soon discovers Irina's head has been turned by a trainer from a nearby health spa. And finally, Mariela, Silvio's housekeeper, has stated dating Jorge Washington, who has only recently come to Spain from Peru. While Mariela has fallen hard for Jorge, he's impressed by the romantic and material opportunities his new hometown provides.