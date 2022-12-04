Not Available

A portrait of a magnificent bird formed over the course of three acts employs strategies of translation, performance and rhetoric to ‘give voice’ to its central protagonist, only to reveal a troubling anthropocentric bind. Drawing on research into the thirty year scientific collaboration between animal cognition scientist Irene Pepperberg and an African Grey she trained in elements of human language, Wow and Flutter considers the various forms of displacement often at play in our understanding of animals. It features a score made in collaboration with musician Andrew Fogarty, which uses a mixture of field recordings, electronics and found material to conjure a unique sound world.