Wow! Wow! Wubbsy!: Wubbsy's Big Movie

Not Available

Lights! Camera! Action! Join Wubbzy and his Wuzzleburg pals for tons of fun filled adventures in Wubbzy's Big Movie! When Wubbzy loses his memory, his friends help him to recall who he is by reminding him of all the good times they've had together. Join along and help Wubbzy remember where to find marshmallows to make a birthday lasagna, why splashing in mud puddles isnot always a good idea and why scary movies may make him afraid of the dark! There are tons of laughs and wholesome lessons in this new collection from the Emmy Award winning Nick Jr./Noggin Series. So grab you poppity-popcorn, sit back and enjoy the show!