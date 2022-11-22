Wow! YELLOW

Not Available

    Real faces, not just simple cartoon characters 40 self-contained stories which contextualise the target language 6 new words per unit which go beyond only naming simple nouns Full integration of the proven Wattsenglish Method of foreign language acquisition Two unit specific video clips starring Steve and Maggie, that the children can participate in and play along with Unique ways of directly involving the children in each Steve and Maggie’s adventure A fun and memorable song per unit supported by two song clips for you to watch and dance to Fun and entertaining, yet educational content that children will want to watch again and again

