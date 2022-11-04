Lajos Kovács (WINGS OF DESIRE) stars as the misused Woyzeck, who ekes out a miserable existence sweeping train tracks, running errands for a bullying army captain and acting as a human guinea pig for a local doctor with ideas about free will. When his common-law wife begins an affair with a local cop, Woyzeck's pocket Bible and near-starvation diet point him on a downward spiral of twisted redemption.
|Lajos Kovács
|Woyzeck
|Éva Igó
|Mari (voice)
|Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
|Kapitány
|Reviczky Gábor
|Kapitány (voice)
|Haumann Péter
|Orvos
|Gáspár Sándor
|Policeman
View Full Cast >