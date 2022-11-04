Not Available

Woyzeck

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Magic Média

Lajos Kovács (WINGS OF DESIRE) stars as the misused Woyzeck, who ekes out a miserable existence sweeping train tracks, running errands for a bullying army captain and acting as a human guinea pig for a local doctor with ideas about free will. When his common-law wife begins an affair with a local cop, Woyzeck's pocket Bible and near-starvation diet point him on a downward spiral of twisted redemption.

Cast

Lajos KovácsWoyzeck
Éva IgóMari (voice)
Aleksandr PorokhovshchikovKapitány
Reviczky GáborKapitány (voice)
Haumann PéterOrvos
Gáspár SándorPoliceman

