A supernatural drama telling the story of Darren Jackson, a kitchen salesman bored with his mundane life. So when the opportunity arises for him to change his destiny, Darren grabs it with both hands. His mentor of sorts, Fetch, teaches Darren how to 'wraith'; to send his spirit into other's bodies and control them for a short time. However, when Darren's body is left without a spirit, it is taken over by someone else, and it is Darren's challenge to reclaim his body, and his life.