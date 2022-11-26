WRC 1986 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

The 1986 World Rally marked the end of an era in international rallying. An era in which the cars progressed from modified versions of ordinary saloons to turbocharged 'supercars' as dangerous as they were spectacular to watch. An era of extreme spectacle on the stages for millions of fans in dozens of countries. With the technical advances edging the sport even nearer to the limits of safety for both drivers and spectators, the rally season was distinguished by both triumph and tragedy. Triumph for 'youngster' Juha Kankkunen and tragedy at the loss of Henri Toivonen and Co-driver Sergio Gresto in an accident which stunned the rallying world to its core. Witness another milestone in rallying history with this full review of an unforgettable season.