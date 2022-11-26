WRC 1987 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

From the snow-laden roads of Monte Carlo to the dusty tracks of Spain, the 1987 World Rally Championship provided entertainment to rival any previous race series. This review travels the full 12 rounds, with superb camerawork from the very heart of the action. Lancia were favourites but BMW, Mazda and Audi were intent on blocking runaway success for the Italian marque. Reigning champion Juha Kankkunen was the driver they all wanted to beat, but team orders demanded that on occasion he be 'allowed' to win. At other times Micki Biasion led as the HF4WDs were put into front running places. All of the flips, dips and hard-core dirt road action is captured during the battle for finish line honours. Not until the very last round of the RAC Rally could the champion be guessed at, in what turned into a thrilling season finale.