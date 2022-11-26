WRC 1988 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Emerging talent from the East challenges the front-running rally teams in this riveting review of the 1988 World Rally Championship. Although Lancia took both manufacturers' and drivers' titles, they were under serious threat from the Japanese built Toyota Celica GT4s and Mazda 323 4WDs. All 13 of rallysport's most famous races are covered, from Monte Carlo to Harrogate. On-board cameras show the teams battling through sleet, snow, gravel and mud, while helicopter cameras capture the action from the air. Alex Fiorio was in fine form driving a Jolly Club Lancia. Frenchmen Bruno Saby and Didier Auriol each won one title round, while the Spaniard Carlos Sainz was probably the most spectacular driver of the year in his Ford Sierra. Crowd favourites Kankkunen, Alen and Mikkola were a force to be reckoned with, in what became an epic showdown between the old and new.