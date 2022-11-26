WRC 1989 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

In 1989 Japanese teams took the rallying world by storm, sparking one of the most exciting series in rally history. The Italian camp had pinned their hopes on LanciaÍs new 16-valve Integrale in an attempt to counter the growing challenge from Japanese manufacturers Toyota, Mazda and Mitsubishi. Outstanding performances were produced by world favourites Jorge Recalde, Juha Kankkunen, Hannu Mikkola and Ari Vatanen. The sensational Carlos Sainz, Didier Auriol, Alex Flori and Miki Biasion also appear in record-breaking form. On-board and helicopter cameras follow the action through over 28,000 km of snow, mud and dust from Sweden and Africa to Australia and New Zealand. The East vs West battle reaches a thrilling finale, topping off a highly successful season.