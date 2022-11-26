WRC 1990 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Enjoy all 12 rounds of the 1990 FIA World Rally Championship. If you missed any of the action the first time round, this is the way to catch up all in one go. And what a year to catch up on! 1990 was set to be a fantastic season, with Toyota taking on Lancia and the Europeans taking on the Scandinavians head-to-head. Manufacturer interest was hotting up again with five entering the championship, and the name Subaru was beginning to make a mark on the world rally stage for the first time. Rallying came alive again as spectators enjoyed the spectacle of such brilliant drivers as Carlos Sainz, Timo Salonen, Didier Auriol, Colin McRae, Hannu Mikkola, Juha Kankunnen and Tommi Makinen, behind the wheel of machinery with performance on a par with the old Group B "supercars" which so entranced world audiences in the mid-80s. In this review every round is covered in detail, with event-by-event updates of championship positions letting you see how the title race developed.