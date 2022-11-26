WRC 1992 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

This comprehensive review of the 1992 World Rally Championship brings you the action, drama and controversy from all 14 gruelling rounds of one of the most sensational battles for the title. From the snow and ice of the opening events in Monte-Carlo and Sweden to the mud and rain of the final round in Great Britain - this is the full story. While Juha Kankkunen started the year as reigning champion, his Lancia Delta HF Integrale was expected to be no match for the awesome Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD. Toyota's Carlos Sainz maintained a determined assault on the championship, despite trailing the Lancias, but his heroics looked destined to go unrewarded as Didier Auriol produced a series of near-faultless drives to dominate the mid-season. This exceptional title battle would go down to the final round as Auriol and Sainz went head-to-head for the biggest prize in rallying, with the Spanish legend emerging victorious.