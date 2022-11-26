WRC 1993 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Triumph, tragedy, drama and exceptional driving skill shaped the 1993 World Rally Championship, a year that saw records fall, reputations made and pride - as well as cars - dented. Let the incredible footage, including plenty of in-car action, in this comprehensive review take you around the world as you relive action from all 13 rounds of a truly momentous year. From the opening round in Monte-Carlo to the season's conclusion in Great Britain, the 1993 race for the title was the stuff of legend. Defending champion Carlos Sainz struggled in his Lancia Delta HF Integrale, opening the way for Juha Kankkunen and Didier Auriol to mount a season-long battle for the world crown. This season would see seven different drivers claim victory, including the very first WRC win in British hero Colin McRae's illustrious career, to set up a real fight for the World Championship.