WRC 1997 - FIA World Rally Championship

Experience the roller coaster 1997 World Rally Championship in this action-packed review of all 14 incredible rounds. Car-mounted cameras, onboard footage and fascinating interviews put you at the heart of the drama in a down-to-the-wire title battle between some of the greatest rally drivers ever. The opening rounds were dominated by the new-look Subaru Impreza, with Britain's Colin McRae securing his first victory of '97 in the heat of the Safari Rally. Reigning World Champion Tommi Makinen was soon in contention in the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV, and Spain's Carlos Sainz overcame early season reliability problems in the Ford Escort to join the title battle. Throughout the season, the likes of Juha Kankkunen, Kenneth Eriksson, Britain's Richard Burns and Piero Liatti couldn't be discounted.