WRC 1999 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Three-times World Rally Champion Tommi Makinen was determined to make it a record-breaking four in a row in 1999, but he would face a season-long battle with some of the greatest drivers ever. Enjoy high-speed action, controversy, drama and spectacular spills from all 14 rounds of this truly incredible season, with stunning footage and behind-the-scenes interviews putting you at the heart of the WRC title chase. The Flying Finn in his Mitsubishi Lancer would be challenged by British hero Colin McRae, the Subaru Impreza pairing of veteran Juha Kankkunen and Richard Burns, Didier Auriol and Carlos Sainz in their Toyota Corollas plus many more. It started well for Makinen, but McRae in the brand new Ford Focus battled his way into contention in typically determined style, while wins for Kankkunen, Burns, Auriol and even Formula Two Citroen driver Philippe Bugalski ensured this would be a dramatic fight for the World Championship.