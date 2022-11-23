WRC 2000 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

An incredible field of World Rally Champions, including four-times title winner Tommi Makinen, started the 2000 season determined to claim the sport's biggest prize - but one young newcomer was about to upset the form book. Experience action and controversy from all 14 rounds of an extraordinary battle for the WRC crown. Makinen remained with Mitsubishi, Carlos Sainz joined British hero Colin McRae at Ford, Didier Auriol switched to SEAT, while Subaru retained veteran Juha Kankkunen and English star Richard Burns. But Peugeot's Marcus Gronholm would defy them all, and the odds, to emerge victorious at the final round of a season-long battle for the championship in one of the WRC's most competitive and hardest-fought seasons. Amazing action footage charts the entire year, from Monte-Carlo to Great Britain, capturing every vital moment from all the best angles as victories fall to six different winners on the way to a head-to-head duel between Gronholm and Burns on the very last day.