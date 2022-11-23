WRC 2001 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Recall the edge-of-the-seat World Rally Championship battle between Colin McRae and Richard Burns, the late, great British rally legends. This was one of the classic WRC seasons, and now you can enjoy action from every single one of the 14 scintillating rounds. The year featured a thrilling season-long battle that saw the two British greats go into the last event for a head-to-head finale on home soil. The Official Review of the 2001 WRC season is packed with high speed action from every single round, as the finest rally drivers on Earth battle with unforgiving terrain, terrible weather - and each other - for championship glory. Follow the drama from the excitement of Monte Carlo right through to the incredible showdown in the mud of Wales as Brits McRae and Burns chased the biggest prize in rallying.