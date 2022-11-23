WRC 2002 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Experience the skill, drama, high-speed action and shocking crashes from one of the most memorable seasons in the history of the World Rally Championship. The Official Review of the 2002 WRC campaign guides you through all 14 rounds, from Monte-Carlo to Great Britain, as the finest drivers do battle for the ultimate prize. The best camera angles ensure you don't miss any of the vital moments, while breathtaking in-car footage puts you alongside the legends of rallying on snow, ice, dust, gravel and mud-covered special stages across four continents The line-up of drivers reads like a who's who of rally legends - 2001 World Champion Richard Burns, Colin McRae, Carlos Sainz, Petter Solberg, Tommi Makinen and more. However, the 2002 season will be remembered for the staggering dominance of Peugeot and 'flying Finn' Marcus Gronholm, who piloted the 206 WRC to championship glory.