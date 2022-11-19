WRC 2004 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Relive all the nerve shredding power and excitement from the most challenging WRC yet as RECHARGED takes you through the highs, lows, thrills and spills from the 2004 FIA World Rally Championship. Subaru's Petter Solberg began the season as the reigning champion but after thousands of miles of rallying across some of the most inhospitable terrain, the championship took a very different turn. Featuring a full review of the 2004 season, RECHARGED will take you on a no-holds barred drive across 16 events and 5 continents. We put you at the heart of the action, letting you see all the blood, sweat, toil and tears that go into the most gruelling motorsport on the planet.