WRC 2005 - FIA World Rally Championship

Relive a nail-biting year of record-breaking action and excitement, as Ignition revisits the most memorable and heart-stopping moments of the 2005 FIA World Rally Championship. Citroen's superstar Sebastien Loeb shone as he defended his title as World Champion in awesome style, breaking numerous records en route, making his closest rivals work harder than ever before. Featuring a full review of the 2005 season, Ignition takes you on a journey through 16 rallies over four continents where the best drivers in the world faced challenging snow to intense heat, gruelling gravel to tricky asphalt, highlighting the highs, lows, tears, sweat and frustrations that are all key to success on the most diverse, exciting and gruelling motorsport on the planet.