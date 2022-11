Not Available

Re-experience the excitement of the 2006 FIA World Rally Championship. Sebastien Loeb started the year as two-time World Champion and boosting his statistics to an awesome 28 WRC victories, becoming the most successful WRC driver ever. Citroen's superstar claimed a hat-trick of driver titles to finish off the season. Ford finally clinched its first FIA WRC Manufacturer's title for 27 years.