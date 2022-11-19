WRC 2008 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Citroen superstar Sebastien Loeb not only claimed a record-breaking fifth World Rally Championship title, he also re-wrote the record book along the way, including becoming the first driver in WRC history to win 11 events in one season, win the same event seven times in a row, the first to win the Monte-Carlo rally five times and in Argentina four times. He dominated the 2008 season, proving his skills in all conditions and on every terrain. Loeb wasn't the only record-breaker: Title rival Mikko Hirvonen, who headed the Championship battle early in the season. Ford team-mate Jari-Matti Latvala also claimed his place in history when he became the youngest person ever to win a WRC event.