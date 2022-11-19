WRC 2010 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

Ford's Mikko Hirvonen took the opening win, but this year was, once again, all about Citroen superstar Sebastien Loeb. He took an astonishing eight victories as well as an unprecendeted seventh World Championship, and, as ever, he did it in style, stunning fans worldwide with breathtaking car control and his phenomenal flair. Competition behind Loeb raged in the "best of the rest" battle. Jari-Matti Latvala emerged as Ford's strongest contender, with two wins on his way to the runner-up spot. Citroen's Sebastien Ogier firmly established himself as a star of the future with two amazing victories, while former champion Petter Solberg produced stunning drives to ensure he was always in the mix.