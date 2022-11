Not Available

WRC is the benchmark for tyre-shredding, gravel-spitting, mud-slinging action and this all-action official review of the 2013 World Rally Championship gets right into the heart of it. This year, Sebastien Ogier seared his name in to the history books as the man who finally broke Monsieur Loeb's grip on the title - albeit only after Loeb stepped back from his stellar driving career. Across the world from Mexico to Australia, Argentina to Monte Carlo this is WRC 2013 review.