WRC 2015 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

With all the action from Monte Carlo to Wales Rally GB the Official Review of the FIA World Rally Championship 2015 is the perfect way to appreciate the genius of Ogier at work. Rallying has to be one of the most telegenic sports on the planet, basically made for high definition cameras, super slo-mos and crazy in car shots. That’s why the official review is packed full of the most stunning footage you’re likely to see this year. From the dramatic forest stage of Finland to the high, hot and arid mountains of Mexico the beautiful backdrops make WRC simply stunning to watch. Jari-Matti Latvalla, Mads Østberg, Andreas Mikkelsen, Thierry Neuville and more take the fight to Ogier but, with over one hundred points in hand with three rounds to go, Ogier and co-driver Ingrassia sealed the Championship in fine style.