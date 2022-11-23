WRC 2016 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

How much more exciting can WRC get? With six winners in the first seven rounds 2017 got off to a flying start and maintained that excitement right the way through the Tour de Corse and beyond. With Sebastien Ogier and his all-conquering VW Polo R leading the charge in the first two rounds it looked as if 2016 might become a re-run of the last few years as the young Frenchman ran away with the title – Far from it! The exciting back-and-forth battle for the title that followed defies expectations and shows that World Rallying has attracted talent and highly motivated teams. Wins for Kris Meeke, Andreas Mikkelsen, Hayden Paddon, Thierry Neuville, and Jari-Matti Latvala show that the future is bright for the biggest off-road championship in the World and also make for a seriously thrilling official review.