WRC 2018 - FIA World Rally Championship

2018 will be a long remember year in the World Rally Championship. Not only because the new generation WRCs are so spectacular, but also because it was exciting until the last round in Australia. All four manufacturers could win at least one of the rounds and with Neuville, Ogier and Tänak three drivers on three different cars had a chance to take the drivers’ title when the championship arrived in Australia. Not to forget the sensational part-time comeback of Sébastien Loeb and Turkey hosting a new. Visually amazing event. This official film shows the highlights from all 13 rounds of the World Rally Championship 2018.