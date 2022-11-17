WRC 2019 - FIA World Rally Championship

Not Available

The 2019 World Rally Championship has been packed with excitement right from the start. As defending champion Ogier switched to Citroen and Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville remained with Toyota and Hyundai respectively, and the calendar expanded to include Rally Chile there was plenty to discuss before a wheel had turned. But there was also Sebastien Loeb searching for a new challenge by moving to Hyundai. The official review of the WRC 2019 features the action, the drama and the scenery from all rounds.