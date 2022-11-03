WRC Showdown 2003

Not Available

In 2003 the stage was set for the closest WRC final ever. This explosive DVD covers the battle for the 2003 FIA World Rally Championship where after thousands of miles across 14 events it all came down to one final rally in Wales. At 200mph helicams track the cars across hostile terrain, whilst on-board cameras put you at the heart of the action as you experience every gut wrenching twist and turn of the WRC. As well as the full review of the WRC season, get the inside track on WRC with over 70 minutes of additional features including: gravel driving techniques, the clash of the constructor bosses – Frequelin vs Provera, farewell profile of Tommi Makinen, unseen edit of the final stage of Wales Rally GB and three complete unseen stages from in-car cameras including Tommi in Finland for the last time. All providing a unique 360-degree view of the 2003 season.