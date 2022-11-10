Not Available

WRECK CITY: AN EPILOGUE FOR 809 is a documentary about a ground breaking art experiment where 150 DIY artists rebuilt a city block full of houses, slated for demolition in Calgary Alberta, into an art, installation and performance village. The biggest project of its type in the history of Calgary, Wreck City invited over 150 artists to participate. Operating on good faith, a shoestring budget, and naive energy, a curatorial collective facilitated the project, negotiated by-law, police complaints, graffiti, and accusations of aiding and abetting gentrification. Created in a month and open to the public for just over a week, artists crafted accessible works of public art dealing with a vast number of issues and themes, including gentrification, community, and the institutionalized art world.