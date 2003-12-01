Wreckage and Rage: Making 'Alien³'

The creation of the film Alien³ (1992) is covered here in this feature-length documentary in exhaustive detail. Many interviews with the cast and crew give us an idea of how hard of a time David Fincher had creating his first feature film, as well as present us with much information about every element that went into making this film, including how the plot and script changed drastically through filming.
|Sigourney Weaver
|Herself
|Charles Dance
|Himself (Archival)
|Jon Landau
|Himself
|H.R. Giger
|Himself
|Charles S. Dutton
|Himself
|David Giler
|Himself
