Not Available

Adaptation of Anton Pavlovich Chekhov’s story A Malefactor. An unemployed resident of one of the Ukrainian villages, Andrii Konotop, is detained on suspicion of stealing wires from electric poles. The case is simple and clear – Konotop was taken red-handed. Andrii is an ordinary villager and a rather simple man. He is being optimistic and does not understand the seriousness of the case.