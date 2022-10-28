Wrestle Donst Wrestle

Not Available

In February 2015, Tim Donst told the independent wrestling world that his in ring career was possibly over. He had a tumor in his right kidney. His future was uncertain. In this documentary, Donst reflects back on his career, his passion for wrestling, thoughts on death, talking with Mick Foley, and the road to recovery. But was his career really over? Would he ever set foot in a wrestling ring ever again as an active competitor? Find out as he goes back to AIW (Absolute Intense Wrestling) and is confronted by the King of Ultra Violence Nick Gage.