Not Available

2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge has chosen to go head to head with Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. Sasha Banks will put her SmackDown Women's title on the line against Bianca Belair. Drew McIntyre challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Asuka v Rhea Ripley for RAW Women's Championship, Randy Orton battles Fiend and many more.